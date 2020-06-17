Previous Story
Corbin man’s skeletal remains identified in Ohio
Posted On 17 Jun 2020
Comment: 0
Skeletal remains discovered in northwest Ohio in 2016 have been positively identified as those of a Corbin man.
The Mercer County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the remains are those of Ryan R. Zimmerman, 22, who lived in Corbin, but had moved to Columbus, Ohio in August 2015.
