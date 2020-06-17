Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man’s skeletal remains identified in Ohio

Posted On 17 Jun 2020
By :
Skeletal remains discovered in northwest Ohio in 2016 have been positively identified as those of a Corbin man.

Ohio authorities recently identified skeletal remains found there as Ryan Zimmerman, a Corbin man.

The Mercer County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the remains are those of Ryan R. Zimmerman, 22, who lived in Corbin, but had moved to Columbus, Ohio in August 2015.

