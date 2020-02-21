Corbin man who ran from police in stolen truck admits he smoked meth











A Corbin man was arrested Saturday after police say he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he led police on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen pickup truck.

Brian K. Surgener, 38, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking – auto – of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first-degree criminal mischief, and failure to wear seat belts.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in on Hollow View Road in north Corbin Saturday morning where the vehicle was reported stolen.

Just after 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police Trooper Millard reported that he had possibly located the vehicle, identified as a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck, on Mt. Zion Road in East Bernstadt.

When Root activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, he stated the vehicle sped up in an attempt to elude him.

After a short pursuit, the driver, later identified as Surgener, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

“Instead of park he put the vehicle in reverse causing the vehicle to run into my cruiser,” Root stated in the arrest citation.

Root and Laurel County Constable Steve Corrn chased Surgener into a wooded area and took him into custody.

“Accused advised he stole the vehicle and was under the influence of methamphetamine,” Root stated.

Morgan added in the arrest citation detailing the theft that Surgener told him that he intended to trade the truck for money and drugs.

Surgener was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday in Laurel District Court. He is scheduled to return to court Monday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.