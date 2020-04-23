Corbin man who led police on two-high speed chases admits he smoked meth











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin man that led law enforcement on one high-speed chase that began on Cumberland Falls Hwy., and a second chase that ended on Paris Karr Road in Laurel County early Wednesday morning, admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior to getting behind the wheel

Bret Alan Hatfield, 41, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, 12 counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – date rape drug, failure to wear seat belts and failure to or improper signal.

Deputy Chad Estep stated he was on routine patrol when he attempted to stop a 2005 Cadillac for speeding and crossing the centerline as it traveled north.

“The subject turned left on High Stop Road where he continued to travel at a high rate of speed to elude law enforcement,” Estep wrote in the arrest citation.

Officials at the sheriff’s department stated that the chase continued onto Black Diamond Road where Deputy Jason Strunk prepared to deploy spike strips.

“Due to the erratic behavior of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated as other agencies were notified of the direction of travel,” officials stated, noting deputies continued to trail the vehicle.

Corbin Police Kentucky State Police, and Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies became involved. The pursuit continued into Laurel County, along Cotton Road, Flatwoods Road, and onto Paris Karr Road before coming to an end when the Cadillac crashed into a pond.

“Once the vehicle was removed, methamphetamine baggies were recovered from the water as well as paraphernalia,” Estep wrote in the arrest citation.

“Subject (Hatfield) admitted to smoking one–half gram of meth prior to incident,” Estep added.

Hatfield was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.