Previous Story
Corbin man tells trooper he wasn’t running, ‘just having fun’
Posted On 06 May 2021
Comment: 0
A Corbin man whom police say was intoxicated when he led them on a chase north on Cumberland Falls Hwy., and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, Wednesday night denied that he was attempting to elude police.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us