By Trent Knuckles

A Corbin man is about 400 miles into a 2,695-mile trek to complete the Pacific Crest Trail — his second leg in a plan to complete the “Triple Crown” of American nature trails.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Johnson made a stop near the town of Packwood in Washington Monday and took time for an interview with the News Journal in order to discuss his journey.

“It’s going great. I’ve been having really good weather and I’m making good miles,” Johnson said, about 377 miles into what is expected to be a three-month walk.

“It’s nice. It’s been clear. The temps are in the high 80s and low 90s right now. The trail conditions have been great.”

The Pacific Crest Trail winds through three western U.S. states — California, Oregon and Washington. Normally, hikers start at the U.S.-Mexican border in California and end near the border with Canada at Manning Park in British Columbia.

Johnson, like many hikers this season, has flipped the normal route and started at the trail’s northern terminus instead to give snow in the Sierra Nevada mountain range time to melt some before he arrives.

Johnson completed the Appalachian Trail in 2012 — a 2,200-mile trail that stretches from Georgia to Maine. He said that trail is shorter, but typically more rigorous because you rarely have level footing and there’re more frequent, and sudden, elevation changes. He said the Pacific Crest Trail (normally referred to as the PCT) is typically more scenic, offering views of fields of wildflowers, and long sightlines to the horizon with mountain backdrops, lakes, rivers and old growth forests.

“It’s just a wide variety of landscapes,” he said. “On the Appalachian Trail, you are in what they call the ‘green tunnel.’ You just see a bunch of trees and forest all around. You don’t get to see the horizon a lot.”

Walking the PCT is anything but a lonely, solitary experience.

Johnson said he’s met “tons” of people on the trail so far. He hikes daily for about 13 hours anywhere from 28 to 30 miles a day.

“I’ve seen close to 100 thru hikers and hundreds of day hikers and weekenders,” Johnson said. “I’ve spent more time with fellow southbounders because we are going the same direction.”

A “thru hike” is when someone walks the entire length of the trail in one-trip.

Johnson says he’s hiked alongside a fellow hiker he met up with on the trail for about four days.

For now, Johnson said he’s been sleeping nightly in a tent because of mosquitoes. Once the bugs become less prevalent, he plans to camp “cowboy style,” sleeping under the stars.

“So far, it’s been really good. Even though I’m hiking a long time each day, by body has become accustomed to the constant pounding,” he said.

Always interested in the outdoors, but it was when his uncle told him about the Appalachian Trail that he became captivated by the idea of a thru hike.

He hiked the Sheltowee Trace Trail in December 2011 to prepare for a run at the Appalachian Trail.

“Thru hiking gets in your blood pretty easy,” he said. “Once you start, it’s hard to stop walking.”

He said his hike along the PCT has been a little easier than when he did the Appalachia Trail because he’s more experienced.

“My base weight in my backpack is probably 40 lbs. lighter than when I did the Appalachia Trail,” he said.

Many hikers will mail ahead supply packages to stops along the trail so they can pick them up at certain points, but Johnson said he plans to resupply only at local businesses in town where he stops.

“It’s kind of my way of giving back to the trail,” he said. “I want to help support the local people.”

So far, he said he’s not seen anything too strange on the trail … just some wildlife not native to Kentucky, like mountain goats.

Johnson is the son of Keith and Robyn Johnson. The family is active members at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin. Church pastor Allen Bonnell said Johnson’s current hike is of interest to church members who are very supportive of his goals.

“Daniel’s got an adventurous spirit and the Lord uses that for sure,” Bonnell said.

“People think really highly of Daniel and his whole family,” he added. “His family is heavily invested in our church. They are some of our best volunteers and servants. Everyone is really behind Daniel and what he’s trying to do. We miss him.”

Johnson works with his father installing geothermal ground arrays when he’s not walking trails. His parents, Johnson said, are supportive of his dream to hike all three of

America’s great trails. He started the Continental Divide Trail earlier this year, but had to bail out 700 miles in on that attempt because of snowfall in Colorado. He plans to revisit that trail at a later date.

For now, Johnson said he’s enjoying the PCT to the fullest.

“Being out on the trail and being home is kind of like two different worlds,” he said. “It’s not really fair to compare. Being home with friends and family and my church community, it’s awesome. I enjoy that every day.”

“Being out here, it’s awesome getting to enjoy amazing views and seeing God’s creation. It’s a unique experience for sure.”