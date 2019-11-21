Corbin man stable after being hit by car











A Corbin man is listed in stable condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after he was hit by a car while attempting to cross U.S. 25E Saturday night.

Corbin Police identified the man as Brian Belew, 49.

According to police, Belew was attempting to cross the roadway near the intersection with Ohler Road just before 8 p.m. He was hit by the Nissan passenger car driven by Susie Brown, 44, of Gray, who was traveling north in the right lane.

“He wasn’t crossing at the intersection,” said Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer.

Corbin firefighters also responded to the scene to treat Belew. He was taken by ambulance to the Knox County Annex building and then airlifted to UK.

“Nobody has been able to talk to him to determine exactly what happened,” Wilson said.

Police do not suspect either drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.