Corbin man sentenced to one year in jail in child porn plea agreement











A Corbin man, who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced Thursday to the mandatory minimum of one year in jail.

Lloyd Wilson, 66, was sentenced in accordance with the plea agreement reached in Laurel Circuit Court.

Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, a second charge of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor was dismissed.

That charge is also a Class D felony under Kentucky law.

The case stems from a 2017 investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police, and subsequent execution of a search warrant at his residence on American Greeting Card Road.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Wilson allegedly sent two computer files containing child pornography to undercover officers.

Based on those files, police secured the search warrant, discovering three such files were on his computer.