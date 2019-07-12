Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man sentenced to one year in jail in child porn plea agreement

Posted On 12 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin man, who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced Thursday to the mandatory minimum of one year in jail.

Lloyd Wilson, 66, was sentenced in accordance with the plea agreement reached in Laurel Circuit Court.

Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, a second charge of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor was dismissed.

That charge is also a Class D felony under Kentucky law.

The case stems from a 2017 investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police, and subsequent execution of a search warrant at his residence on American Greeting Card Road.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Wilson allegedly sent two computer files containing child pornography to undercover officers.

Based on those files, police secured the search warrant, discovering three such files were on his computer.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Tenn. man dies following Sunday crash on I-75

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury clears KSP trooper in fatal 2018 shooting

Posted On 20 Jun 2019
, By
0

State police say dead man found near Cumberland Falls committed suicide

Posted On 19 Jun 2019
, By
0

UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in Wednesday fatal shooting

Posted On 23 May 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal