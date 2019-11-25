Corbin man sentenced to community service for stealing animal shelter donation jar











By Samantha Walden

for the News Journal

A Corbin man was arrested in the theft of a Knox-Whitley Humane Association donation jar in Corbin on Friday, November 22.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and SGT Carl Bolton located Troy Grubb, 36 of Corbin, inside one of the apartments at Oak Place Apartments in Corbin where Grubb attempted to hide behind a bed during the pursuit.

“We stayed on it,” said Sheriff Smith. “We kept our nose to the ground and stayed persistent in trying to locate Grubb and we were able to make the arrest,” He added, “Also, I want to say we were glad to solve this for the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter.”

Deputies had made numerous attempts to locate Grubb in Knox and Whitley Counties over the course of two weeks. Through the investigation, leads were developed that Troy Grubb was staying at the former Oak Place Apartments behind the Trademart Shopping Center.

“I’m glad that they caught the guy, said Melissa McElroy, Knox-Whitley Humane Association’s Executive Director. “He needs to experience what it’s like to take care of these animals.”

Grubb was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500. He pled guilty to Theft by Unlawful Taking in Knox County Circuit Court on Monday, November 25. He was given a $143 fine and will participate in 120 hours of community service with the Knox-Whitley Humane Association.