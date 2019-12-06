Corbin man, reported to be armed and dangerous, found with knife, shiv, and handgun











A Corbin man who is on parole for criminal attempt to commit murder, was arrested in Gray Thursday after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy found him outside a home armed with a knife, shiv, and, allegedly, a handgun.

Zachary Lewis Franke, 26, is facing charges of violating parole, first—degree fleeing or evading police, carrying a concealed deadly weapon by prior deadly weapon felony offender, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

The deputy had reportedly gone to the residence on Johnson Hollow Road, off of South Ky. 233, at approximately 2 p.m. with a school resource center director on a home visit when he noticed two white males in the woods nearby.

“Upon attempting to make contact with the men, one, who was lying prone in the leaves attempting to hide, jumped to his feet and started running,” officials with the sheriff’s department stated adding the deputy reported seeing a large Bowie-style knife on one hip and a holstered handgun on the other hip.”

The deputy pursued the suspects through the woods.

When the deputy lost sight of the other suspect, he called for backup.

Additional law enforcement arrived, and after a 30 minute search, Franke was located hiding in high underbrush on a flat near a large high wall. He was taken into custody.

“At this point Franke was armed with a knife, but the holster had been ripped from his belt and the handgun hidden,” sheriff’s department officials stated.

A check of Franke’s identification indicated he was labeled armed and dangerous with violent tendencies after violating his parole. In addition, he had absconded parole supervision and violated the conditions of his release.

Deputies continued to search the area, locating the holster in a nearby ditch.

“Deputies and Sheriff (Mike) Smith search the area, as well as several residences for the handgun, as well as the second male.

While law enforcement has identified the second individual, they have yet to locate him or the handgun.

Franke was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Sheriff Smith, along with Sergeant Carl Bolton, and deputies Elijah Broughton, Mike Broughton, Pat Clouse and Steve Owens, and Volunteer Deputy Shawn Smith, and an unnamed civilian assistant were involved in the incident.