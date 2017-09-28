Posted On September 28, 2017 By Dean Manning

By Emily Baker

For the News Journal

A Corbin man pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse.

James Eugene Lanham, 41, was indicted in January of this year and charged with four counts of first-degree rape. According to the indictment, Lanham engaged in sexual intercourse through the use of forcible compulsion on at least four occasions between December 2013 and July 2016. At the time of the earliest incident, the victim was 12 years old.

After months of court appearances, Lanham agreed to accept an offer from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Lanham agreed to plea guilty to an amended charge of first-degree sexual abuse, in return the Commonwealth would recommend a sentence of one year confinement.

Lanham was formally sentenced in Circuit Court Friday, Sept. 22. Judge Gregory A. Lay accepted the Commonwealth’s recommendation and sentenced Lanham to one year confinement in the penitentiary, however he will receive credit for time already spent in jail during the legal process. Lanham was also ordered to pay the cost of the court proceedings in the amount of $130 to be paid within 60 days from the day he is released form custody. He must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Lanham remains in custody in the Leslie County Detention Center.