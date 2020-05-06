Previous Story
Corbin man pleads guilty to being naked in public, alcohol was involved
Posted On 06 May 2020
A Corbin man, who was arrested Saturday night when Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of an intoxicated individual running around, naked, has pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and DUI and will spend another 28 days in jail.
