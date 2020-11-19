Corbin man one of five arrests made Wednesday in Laurel County











A Corbin man was one of five people Laurel County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies arrested Wednesday night in separate incidents.

Michael Yates, 35, of Corbin, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, noted that deputies located Yates at an unidentified business off of Ky. 770 in north Corbin.

Jamie Blevins, 42, of London, was arrested on McWhorter Road, approximately five miles east of London, after deputies reported finding him in possession of a weapon that had been reported stolen to Corbin Police.

Ronnie Lockaby, 41, of London, was charged with a bench warrant out of Laurel District Court, charging him with escape from home incarceration after deputies located him off of Ky. 770 in north Corbin. Lockaby was reportedly on home incarceration following his arrest on charges of receiving stolen property under the value of $10,000.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, and CSO Brian France.