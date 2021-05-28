Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man killed in wreck

Posted On 28 May 2021
A Corbin man was pronounced deceased after a single vehicle accident on KY 312 Thursday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Laurel Sheriff’s Office

Damon Longworth, 55, was driving a 1992 red Ford pickup traveling east on KY 312 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Napier was the primary investigator at the scene. He was assisted by K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Major Chuck Johnson.

Also assisting at the scene was the Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.

