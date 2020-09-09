Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man killed during Tuesday evening crash

Posted On 09 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A two-vehicle head-on crash claimed the life of a Corbin man Tuesday evening.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley identified the deceased as Speed M. Tye, 53, who died from multiple injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.

The accident happened about 9 p.m. on US25W near the Corbin Speedway and Siler Implement.

The initial investigation indicates that at 1991 Cadillac passenger car, which was operated by Kristopher P. Watts, 20, of Corbin, collided with Tye’s 2020 Kia passenger car, according to a Kentucky State Police release.

Whitley County EMS transported Watts to Baptist Health Corbin. His passengers, Jace E. Maiden, 19, of Lily, and Hunter Simpson, 18, of London, were both transported by air medical helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with nonlife threatening injuries, the release noted.

A toxicology test was performed on both operators involved in the collision. Blood toxicology tests on drivers is a standard procedure in the fatal crashes.

Tye was the only person in the Kia.

Tye wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but Croley said he didn’t know the seatbelt status of any of the people inside the Cadillac.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

“It was a very bad wreck,” Croley noted.

Kentucky State Police Detective Dackery Larkey is conducting the investigation into the crash, and was assisted at the scene by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, members of the Oak Grove and Woodbine volunteer fire departments, Whitley County EMS, PH-I Air Medical, Air Evac Life Team, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Update: One killed, one airlifted in truck collision on Corbin bypass

Posted On 10 Oct 2018
, By
0

One dies in crash involving motorcycle on I-75 near 20-mile marker

Posted On 23 Jul 2018
, By
0

One person killed Thursday in wreck involving KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer

Posted On 23 Mar 2018
, By
0

One person killed in Monday wreck on U.S. 25W

Posted On 15 Jan 2018
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal