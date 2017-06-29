By Dean Manning

A Corbin man indicted earlier this month on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful imprisonment is in the Laurel County Correctional Center after surrendering himself to authorities Wednesday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said 21-year-old Amos Sparkman came to the correctional center on Fifth Street in London about 1:45 p.m. where he was served with the indictment warrant.

Sparkman was booked into the correctional center at 4:08 p.m. and released at 5:02 p.m. on a $50,000 surety bond.

Under the terms of a surety bond, an individual does not have to post any money or property, but signs paperwork stating they will appear in court as required.

According to the indictment, returned June 16, on Feb. 12, 2016 Sparkman allegedly held the then 15-year-old against the teen’s will and engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele said the case was only now going to the grand jury as prosecutors were awaiting the return of DNA evidence.

Kentucky State Police were contacted on Feb. 13, 2016 and Trooper Chad Gregory initiated an investigation.

The victim reportedly told police that Sparkman had held a knife to the teen’s throat and forced the teen to have sexual intercourse.

Based on the investigation, Gregory secured an arrest warrant for Sparkman.

Sparkman was arrested in Knox County later that month.

A Laurel County grand jury indicted Sparkman in April 2016 on one count of use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities in connection with the same case.

At the time, Steele said state police were continuing the investigation into the rape and the case would be presented to the grand jury at a later date.

Sparkman pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree sexual abuse in March in exchange for a one-year jail sentence.

Sparkman is scheduled to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on July 14.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree rape is a class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.