Corbin man indicted on sexual abuse charges
Posted On 02 Oct 2019
A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Knox County on four counts of sexual abuse involving a single victim.
Edward R. Clark, 49, is facing four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to the indictment, Clark allegedly subjected the individual, who was 13 at the time of the first incident allegedly took place in April 2016, and just shy of 16 when the last incident allegedly occurred in April 2019.
Under Kentucky law, first-degree sexual abuse is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:
- Alicia Nichole Tucker, 43, of Corbin is charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, public intoxication, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Michael Scott Nason, 35, of Corbin is charged with flagrant nonsupport.