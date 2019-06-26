Corbin man indicted on rape, sodomy charges in Laurel County











A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Laurel County for allegedly raping and sodomzing a 15-year-old.

Brian Allen Johnston, Jr., 31, is facing charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.

Johnston was arrested March 20 at his home on College Street following an investigation by London Police Detective Stacy Anderkin.

According to the arrest citation, upon questioning by police, Johnston admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse on at least five occasions, and oral sex at least once, in the spring of 2018.

Johnston was released from the Laurel County Detention Center on May 29 after posting a $75,000 cash bond.

However, he failed to appear in court Friday for the return of indictments.

As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued.

The case has been placed on the court docket for a status hearing on July 22.

Under Kentucky law, third–degree rape and third-degree sodomy are both Class D felonies, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:

Grant Matlock, 57, of Corbin is charged with two counts of program assistance fraud and one count of intimidating a witness.

According to the indictment, between June 2018 and October 2018, Matlock allegedly obtained $3,202 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and $9,493.82 in Medicaid benefits to which he was not entitled. Matlock is accused of threatening a witness in the case, identified in the indictment as John Davis, in an attempt to influence Davis’ testimony.

Faith Arlane Gibson, 49, of Gray, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and three counts of third-degree assault on a police officer.

According to the indictment, on May 4, Gibson allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, and as officers attempted to take her into custody, began fighting with them.