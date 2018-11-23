Corbin man indicted on multiple assault charges













A Corbin man was indicted Friday on charges stemming from an Aug. 29 incident in which he allegedly beat his girlfriend and her child and then kicked the Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies who attempted to arrest him.

Teddy Havin Rowe, Jr., 22, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault on a police officer, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Deputies were called to the residence on Robert E. Cox Road off of American Greeting Card Road at approximately 1:45 a.m. in response to a domestic violence complaint.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, later identified as Rowe, had fled the scene.

Deputies took a report and then left the scene.

The victim had contacted her parents and was gathering her personal items to leave when Rowe returned. She called police, who returned to the scene to find Rowe fighting with the victim’s father.

“While attempting to intervene, deputies scuffled with the suspect before taking him into custody,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, adding that Deputy Josh Scott received an injury to his hand.

“In addition, the victim’s mother had apparently been knocked unconscious by the suspect when he slammed her head into a door,” Acciardo stated.

Rowe was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. He was released on Sept. 4 after making a bond set at $50,000 post 10 percent.

However, he is back in custody after the bond in the circuit court case was amended to $50,000 cash.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree assault is a class “C” felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday: