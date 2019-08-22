Corbin man indicted on manslaughter, assault charges in Laurel County
A Corbin man was indicted Friday on manslaughter and assault charges stemming from a fatal crash in Laurel County in November during which police say he was driving while under the influence..
A Laurel County grand jury indicted Joshua Allen Stopher, 38, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and second-degree persistent felony offender.
London Police Sergeant Ryan Jackson presented the case to the grand jury on August 12.
Officer Magen Zawko, the department’s public affairs officer stated that the wreck occurred on U.S. 25 on November 9.
According to police Stopher was driving south along with his wife, Charity, when he attempted to make a left turn, crossing into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck driving by Edward Hammack, 55, of London.
Charity Stopher, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hammack and Joshua Stopher, were each transported to St. Joseph London for treatment of injuries.
“Through investigation, it was determined that Stopher was driving under the influence of controlled substances,” Zawko stated.
Stopher is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Laurel Circuit Court.
Under Kentucky law, second-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:
- Mark A Felts, 54, of Corbin is charged with third-degree sodomy. According to the indictment, on or about spring of 2017, Felts allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor less than 18 years of age, and he being a person in a position of authority or special trust.
- Marlow Paul Baker, 34, of Corbin is charged with two counts of third-degree assault upon a police officer, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. According to the indictment, on May 3, Baker allegedly struck Deputies Josh Scott and Shannon Jones as they attempted to take him into custody, and attempted to run from them.
- John Lee Schell, Jr., 50, of London, is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police, and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with the robbery of Love’s Truck Stop in north Corbin on March. During the robbery, Schell allegedly assaulted an employee, and twice attempted to flee from Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.
- Justin Michael Donley, 26, of Tucker, Georgia, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a traffic control device, and reckless driving. Donley was arrested June 28 after leading law enforcement from three area departments on a high-speed chase from Ky. 192 in London to Ky. 26 in Woodbine, striking a Cadillac Escalade as he sped across the Master Street overpass in Corbin.
- Joshua Robert Harness, 31, of Corbin, is charged with seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – second offense.
- David Andrew Hutton, 25, of Corbin, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more – auto, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – second offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, speeding, reckless driving, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- William Richard Hall, 36, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – Buprenorphine, and possession of marijuana.
- Charles Lee Hensley, 39, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
- Danny Ray Nevels, 57, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
- Joseph Ray Middleton, 40, of Gray, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – Suboxone, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – Valium, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 – shoplifting, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Edward Ray Clark, 31, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
- Anthony Joseph Popejoy, 39, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree burglary, receiving stolen firearm, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to wear seat belt, second-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Henderson Leon Day III, 39, of London, is charged receiving stolen firearm, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jonathan Dewayne House, 47, of Lily, is charged with first-degree burglary.
- Alecia Beth Rains, 35, of Corbin, is charged with first-degree burglary, receiving stolen firearm, and receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Anthony Joseph Popejoy, 39, of Corbin, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Henderson Leon Day III, 39, of London, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Jennifer L. Frazier, 40, of Williamsburg, is charged with theft of a firearm, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jennifer L. Frazier, 40, of Williamsburg, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- William Monroe Murphy, 50, of Corbin, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 – auto, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jordan James Ball, 32, of Williamsburg, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- John Henry Cornett, Jr., 42, of Lily, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest.
- Wanda Burk, 39, of Rockholds, is charged with flagrant non support.
- Pamela Hensley, 36, of Lily, is charged with flagrant non support.
- Daniel Ryan Tatum, 34, of Corbin, is charged with flagrant non support.