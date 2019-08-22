Corbin man indicted on manslaughter, assault charges in Laurel County











A Corbin man was indicted Friday on manslaughter and assault charges stemming from a fatal crash in Laurel County in November during which police say he was driving while under the influence..

A Laurel County grand jury indicted Joshua Allen Stopher, 38, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and second-degree persistent felony offender.

London Police Sergeant Ryan Jackson presented the case to the grand jury on August 12.

Officer Magen Zawko, the department’s public affairs officer stated that the wreck occurred on U.S. 25 on November 9.

According to police Stopher was driving south along with his wife, Charity, when he attempted to make a left turn, crossing into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck driving by Edward Hammack, 55, of London.

Charity Stopher, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hammack and Joshua Stopher, were each transported to St. Joseph London for treatment of injuries.

“Through investigation, it was determined that Stopher was driving under the influence of controlled substances,” Zawko stated.

Stopher is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Laurel Circuit Court.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday:

Mark A Felts, 54, of Corbin is charged with third-degree sodomy. According to the indictment, on or about spring of 2017, Felts allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor less than 18 years of age, and he being a person in a position of authority or special trust.