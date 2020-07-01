Previous Story
Corbin man indicted on indecent exposure, felony DUI charges
Posted On 01 Jul 2020
Comment: 0
A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Knox County on charges related to a September incident where Knox County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding him passed out at the wheel of his running vehicle with his penis out of his pants, including indecent exposure and felony DUI.
