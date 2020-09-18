Corbin man indicted on first-degree assault charge Friday in Laurel County











A Corbin man was indicted Friday in connection with a stabbing incident outside a Keavy area business last October.

Jason D. Blevins, 35, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The victim, identified in the indictment as Daniel Branham, suffered stab wounds to chest and abdomen.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Ky. 312 on Oct. 24 where Branham had been found in the parking lot.

“Apparently, Blevins saw the victim in the parking lot and chased him down,” Acciardo said noting it was not a random incident.

“This has been an ongoing dispute and Blevins was driving down the road and happened to see the victim,” he added.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and later airlifted to a trauma unit for further treatment.

Based on the investigation, deputies secured an arrest warrant for Blevins.

He was arrested on Nov. 6 after deputies located him at a residence off of Wagers Lanes in the Campground community.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.