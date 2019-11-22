Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man indicted for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse of child

Posted On 22 Nov 2019
A Corbin man was indicted Friday on multiple charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

Carl Wayne Weddle, 35, was named in the nine-count indictment returned in Knox Circuit Court.

According to the indictment, the incidents, involving a single victim, who was under the age of 12, took place in 2017 and 2018.

Weddle faces three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The indictment was returned after Kentucky State Police presented the findings of their investigation to the grand jury.

Weddle was not in court for the return of indictments.

Judge Gray Lay issued an arrest warrant, setting the bond at $50,000 cash.

A status hearing is set in the case for Dec. 19.

