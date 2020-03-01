Corbin man indicted for multiple sex offenses











A Corbin man was indicted on Feb. 21 in Laurel County on multiple sex-related offenses including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

Danny Ray Collinger, 33, was named in the 13-count indictment stemming from two separate incidents in Oct. 2018 and March 2019.

According to the indictment, Collinger is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and incest in connection with the 2018 incident.

Collinger was initially arrested on March 8 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and, six-counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Following further investigation by deputies into the 2018 incident, additional charges were levied against Collinger.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said previously that Collinger allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile.

The additional charges set out in the indictment include two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Collinger had allegedly given alcohol to several teen girls, and had sexual contact with one of them.

Deputies had initiated the investigation after they were called to an area hospital where a teen was being treated for potential sexual assault.

“On any type of assault, the hospital staff must, by law, contact police,” Acciardo said.

Upon questioning, Acciardo said Collinger admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile on two different occasions.

Collinger was released from the Laurel County Correctional Facility on July 11 after posting a $35,000 fully secured bond.

Collinger is scheduled to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on March 26 for a status hearing.

