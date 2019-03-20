Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man indicted for assault involving infant

Posted On 20 Mar 2019
A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Laurel County on an assault charge involving an infant child.

Brandon Louis Harris, 38, is facing one count of first-degree assault.

According to the indictment, Harris allegedly, engaged in unspecified conduct which created a grave risk of death and caused serious physical injury to the child.

The incident allegedly occurred in mid 2017 when the child was less than six months of age.

The indictment was returned after Kentucky State Police Detective Jesse Armstrong presented the results of his investigation directly to the grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of ten to 20 years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments:

  • Charlene Martin Fox, 70, of Corbin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts), trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and first-degree persistent felony offender
  • Lee Arthur Jones, 72, of Corbin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine (two counts), and first-degree persistent felony offender
  • Michael J. Partin, 69, of Corbin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense (three counts)
  • Steven Ray Hammons, 47, of Corbin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking in a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jacob Tyler Mosgrove, 25, of Corbin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Ashley L. Jackson, 39, of London, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree persistent felony offender
  • Bradley Scott Walters, 28, of Corbin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense
  • Thomas James Lawson, 45, of Keavy, first-degree bail jumping, and first-degree persistent felony offender
