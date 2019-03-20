Corbin man indicted for assault involving infant













A Corbin man was indicted Friday in Laurel County on an assault charge involving an infant child.

Brandon Louis Harris, 38, is facing one count of first-degree assault.

According to the indictment, Harris allegedly, engaged in unspecified conduct which created a grave risk of death and caused serious physical injury to the child.

The incident allegedly occurred in mid 2017 when the child was less than six months of age.

The indictment was returned after Kentucky State Police Detective Jesse Armstrong presented the results of his investigation directly to the grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of ten to 20 years.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments: