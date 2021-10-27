Previous Story
Corbin man indicted after allegedly attempting to ram police cruisers
Posted On 27 Oct 2021
Comment: 0
A Corbin man was indicted in Laurel County in connection with an incident on April 6 in which he allegedly ran from police and attempted to ram multiple police cruisers belonging to the London Police Department.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us