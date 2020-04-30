Corbin man gets huge sendoff at Baptist Health Corbin where he beat COVID–19











After more than two weeks of treatment for COVID–19 at Baptist Health Corbin, 68-year-old James Walters was discharged Thursday afternoon.

Walters, a Corbin resident, was wheeled through the hallways where hospital staff applauded and showed signs supporting his effort to overcome the virus that began when he was admitted on April 12.

“The ceremony, a gentle send–off as the patient reunited with his family, served as inspiration to a staff that has worked tirelessly for weeks to make this recovery possible,” hospital officials stated.

As Walters approached the main entrance, Dr. Karl Heinss, a hospitalist who is responsible for the day-to-day care of patients, and Chief Nursing Officer Sherrie Mays greeted him.

“I think the biggest thing is that patients can get really bad, really quick,” Mays said of treating COVID–19 compared to other diseases.

“We have to keep a constant watch on them because we don’t know a lot about COVID–19,” she said.

Mays said COVID–19 patients face another disadvantage compared to others in that they can’t have that personal interaction with family members and friends through regular hospital visits.

Officials helped to alleviate that through the use of FaceTime visits between Walters and his son, daughters, and grandchildren.

“It makes it tough on the patients. It makes it tough on the staff,” Mays said, adding that most families have been very understanding of the need for the rules.

Walters said beating COVID–19 is the toughest thing he has been through in his life and that he is ready to go home and see his family.

Walters thanked God and the hospital staff for getting him through this ordeal.

“I’m truly grateful,” Walters said.