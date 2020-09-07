Corbin man found in possession of large amount of methamphetamine, Xanax at north Corbin business











A Corbin man was arrested early Sunday morning outside a north Corbin business after deputies found him in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, and suspected Xanax.

Robert W. Moore, 50, is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug not specified – third offense.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. at approximately 5 a.m. after developing information of possible drug activity involving a white GMC pickup truck.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who was identified as Moore, and upon further investigation, located the methamphetamine and Xanax.

Moore was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputy Tommy Houston made the arrest. He was assisted at the scene by Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy James Fox, Deputy Justin Taylor, and Shift Sgt. John Inman.