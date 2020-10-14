Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man found guilty of child rape in Knox County

Posted On 14 Oct 2020
Following a three-day trial Wednesday in Knox Circuit Court, a Knox County jury recommended a 30-year prison sentence for a Corbin man.

Photo by Jeff Ledington
Carl Weddle is led from the Knox County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Carl Wayne Weddle, 36 of Corbin, was indicted earlier this year by a Knox County grand jury on three counts of first-degree rape for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 years through the use of forcible compulsion; three counts of first-degree sodomy by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse through forcible compulsion with a child under the age of 12; and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse by subjecting a child under 12 years of age to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion.

A formal sentencing is scheduled for January 2021.

