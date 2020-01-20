Corbin man facing robbery charge in Knox County











A Corbin man is facing a robbery charge in Knox County after he allegedly fought with employees at a local liquor store as he, unsuccessfully, attempted to make off with two bottles of liquor Friday night.

Corbin Police arrested Michael T. Horne, 32, in the Trademart Shopping Center parking lot through which he had attempted to flee from Liquor Mart.

Corbin Police Corporal Steve Meadors wrote in the arrest citation that he responded to the call about the robbery at approximately 7:40 p.m.

The store employees reported that after leaving the suspect had fled the scene in a Silver Dodge Dart.

“This officer located the vehicle driving at a very high rate of speed cutting through the parking lots of Trademart heading toward Master St.,” Meadors wrote in the arrest citation, adding that he was able to cut off the vehicle before it could reach the street.

Meadors stated that Horne told him he did not steal anything.

Employees reported that the two bottles of liquor had a total value of $37.82.

Video surveillance from the store showed Horne fighting with the two employees while attempting to leave the store.

Horne was charged with second-degree robbery, reckless driving, no operator’s license, and failure to wear seat belts.

Horne was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000 cash.