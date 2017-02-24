By Dean Manning

A Corbin man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly struck a Family Dollar Store employee with a car as he attempted to flee with $6.75 worth of merchandise Monday afternoon.

Twenty-six-year-old Dustin Martin was arrested at his residence on Palmer Street on charges of second-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, driving on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt and possession of marijuana.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said police were called to the store in the Forest Hills Shopping Center about 4:30 p.m.

According to Wilson, the employee attempted to stop Martin as he attempted to leave the store with merchandise concealed in his pockets.

“He gave her a mirror and then ran out of the store,” Wilson said of Martin.

Wilson said Martin initially attempted to run from the scene but changed his mind and ran back to his car.

“He had told a female and a child to get into the vehicle,” Wilson said of Martin.

The employee attempted to stop him from getting into the vehicle, but Wilson said Martin pushed her out of the way.

“When he pulled the vehicle forward, the employee was caught between the door and the vehicle and knocked to the ground,” Wilson said adding that Martin almost hit his girlfriend and child and did strike a parked vehicle as he attempted to drive away.

Police found Martin approximately 30 minutes later at his residence on Palmer Streeter.

Wilson said Martin had locked himself inside. However, Martin’s girlfriend, who also lives at the residence, gave police permission to go inside after unlocking the door.

“He was caught trying to flush marijuana down the toilet,” Wilson said of Martin.

Martin is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.