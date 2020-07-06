Corbin man facing felony shoplifting charge involving ‘Magic’ playing cards











A Corbin man is facing a felony shoplifting charge after Williamsburg Police say he fled the Williamsburg Walmart with more than $500 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” playing cards Saturday afternoon.

Shayne Carl, 30, was arrested Saturday afternoon after officers located him in a vehicle less than one mile from the store.

Officials with the police department stated the officers were contacted at approximately 2:50 p.m. by Walmart loss prevention who reported a male was shoplifting inside the store.

“While en route to the scene, the suspect fled in a gold Nissan Altima,” officials stated, adding that police stopped the vehicle near Exit 15.

Car was charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 – shoplifting, third–degree criminal trespassing, and assorted traffic offenses.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.