Corbin man facing charges in Mississippi

A Corbin man wanted for a parole violation in Mississippi will be extradited to answer the charge following his arrest Monday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Joe B. Abrams about 10:30 a.m. off of Ky. 770 in north Corbin.

“We had received a complaint of a man jumping out in front of traffic. We never actually saw him doing that, but we found him on the side of the road down there,” Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said of Abrams. “We ran a check and found out he had an outstanding warrant.”

Acciardo said Abrams is wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for parole violations regarding a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

When deputies contacted officials with MDOC, they advised that they would seek to extradite Abrams.

Laurel District Court Clerk officials said Abrams is scheduled to appear in court today for an extradition hearing.