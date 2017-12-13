Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man facing charges in Mississippi

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin man wanted for a parole violation in Mississippi will be extradited to answer the charge following his arrest Monday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Joe B. Abrams about 10:30 a.m. off of Ky. 770 in north Corbin.

“We had received a complaint of a man jumping out in front of traffic. We never actually saw him doing that, but we found him on the side of the road down there,” Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said of Abrams. “We ran a check and found out he had an outstanding warrant.”

Acciardo said Abrams is wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for parole violations regarding a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

When deputies contacted officials with MDOC, they advised that they would seek to extradite Abrams.

Laurel District Court Clerk officials said Abrams is scheduled to appear in court today for an extradition hearing.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Unemployment rates fall in Whitley, Knox, Laurel counties

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
, By
0

Cole Swindell to play The Arena in first headliner tour

Posted On 29 Nov 2017
, By
0

Laurel County woman charged with shoplifting at store she had barred from entering

Posted On 27 Nov 2017
, By
0

Corbin officials to begin issuing citations for violations of garbage ordinance

Posted On 24 Nov 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal