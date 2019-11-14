Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man facing assault, unlawful imprisonment charges

Posted On 14 Nov 2019
A Corbin man is facing assault and unlawful imprisonment charges after a woman showed up at the Corbin Walmart asking for help Wednesday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Elmo Carroll, 35, following an investigation that began when the female subject stated that she had been held against her will for more than a week and repeatedly assaulted.

“Deputies noted that the female victim had blackened eyes and marks all over her,” stated Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

As part of the investigation, deputies went to a residence off of North Ky. 1223.

However, the male suspect, later identified as Carroll had locked himself in a room.

“Once deputies made contact with the suspect, a brief struggle ensued,” Acciardo stated noting that Carroll was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Carroll has been charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

In addition deputies served Carroll with an outstanding bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in court for a jury trial on previous charges of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault stemming from a similar incident in June.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Corbin Walmart on June 11 in response to a report that a female subject was hiding out in the store with the aid of store employees because she had allegedly been held against her will for over two days by her boyfriend, identified as Carroll.

“When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that store personnel had apparently assisted the female victim in hiding out in the store as her boyfriend pushed a buggy throughout the store searching for her,” Acciardo stated.

The woman told deputies that when she had made previous attempts to escape, Carroll were hit her repeatedly.

“Deputy (Rick) Cloyd noted visible injuries, both old and fresh on the victim’s face, jaw bones, and nose area,” Acciardo stated in the June press release.

Carroll is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

