Corbin man facing 25 years for child porn











A Corbin man is facing 25 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Andrew J. Kerr, 32, on Tuesday.

Kerr pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Kerr recorded multiple videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor from August 2020 through November 2020.

Kerr transmitted explicit images of the victim on Snapchat, a popular social media platform.

He saved and stored images and videos of the minor on his cell phone, the release states.

Kerr, who was convicted of first-degree criminal abuse of a 12-year-old child in 2008, is required to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence under federal law.

Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

The Department of Homeland Security-HSI and Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed represented the United States.