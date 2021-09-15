Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man facing 25 years for child porn

Posted On 15 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin man is facing 25 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Andrew J. Kerr, 32, on Tuesday.

Kerr pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Kerr recorded multiple videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor from August 2020 through November 2020.

Kerr transmitted explicit images of the victim on Snapchat, a popular social media platform.

He saved and stored images and videos of the minor on his cell phone, the release states.

Kerr, who was convicted of first-degree criminal abuse of a 12-year-old child in 2008, is required to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence under federal law.

Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

The Department of Homeland Security-HSI and Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed represented the United States.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin man indicted on four counts of assault

Posted On 25 Aug 2021
, By
0

Feds return attempted kidnapping indictment

Posted On 28 Apr 2021
, By
0

Naked man arrested while washing canned goods

Posted On 07 Apr 2021
, By
0

W’burg police charge Corbin man with felony DUI charge

Posted On 24 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal