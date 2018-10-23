Corbin man drowns Tuesday at Grove Marina













A Corbin man drown Tuesday at Grove Marina on Laurel Lake.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley identified the victim as Sydney Fee, 75.

Rescue officials were called to the scene in Whitley County at approximately 1:52 pm. when a fisherman, who had just put his boat in the water, discovered a body floating in the water near the docks.

A bystander said the Fee had been fishing, and then decided to go look at a houseboat. Somehow, he fell in the water.

Woodbine Search and Rescue was initially paged to the scene for a recovery effort. However, minutes later, dispatchers advised that a group of bystanders had pulled the body from the water. They estimated that Fee had been underwater for at least 10 minutes.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the individuals worked at the marina. They used a pontoon boat to recover the body and bring it to the boat ramp.

Fee was at the marina with another family member and additional family members arrived soon after.

Whitley County EMS, Oak Grove Fire Department, Woodbine Search and Rescue and Ky. Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.