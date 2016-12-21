By Dean Manning

A Corbin man died Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 in Madison County.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison pronounced 36-year-old Robert Salyers dead at the scene of the crash on north-bound I-75 near the 82-mile marker.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, Salyers’ 2007 Dodge pickup ran off the road and into a wooded area where it collided with several trees.

Cornelison reported that Salyers was wearing a seat belt and did not appear to have sustained injuries that were severe enough to caused death. Because of that, Cornelison said he believes Salyers may have suffered from some type of medical condition just prior to the wreck.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiners office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Madison County EMS, Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

According to Salyers Facebook page, he worked at a car dealership in Richmond.