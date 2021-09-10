Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man charged with trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana Thursday

Posted On 10 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

What began as a traffic stop for running a stop sign and careless driving Thursday morning in east Corbin resulted in the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun in the possession of a convicted felon.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties

Posted On 04 Sep 2021
, By
0

In southeastern Ky.’s Covid-19 hotspot, health-care providers try to fight misinformation without confrontation

Posted On 25 Aug 2021
, By
0

Unemployment rates increase in Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties

Posted On 31 Jul 2021
, By
0

Knox County native named new assistant principal at Lynn Camp Schools

Posted On 26 Jul 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal