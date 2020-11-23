Corbin man charged with trafficking heroin Sunday











A complaint about a reckless driver in north Corbin Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of a Corbin man for allegedly trafficking heroin.

Corbin Police charged Justin Helton, 32, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin after they reported locating 1.6 grams of suspected heroin in a transparent baggie in his wallet.

Police were initially contacted at approximately 2:35 p.m. with a report of a red Cadillac traveling south on U.S. 25 E that had ran the red light at the intersection of U.S. 25E, U.S. 25W, and U.S. 25.

“The Corbin Police Department then received a second call reporting the vehicle stopped at Speedy Mart and a male subject exited the vehicle and was staggering,” Corbin Police Officer Brentley Patrick wrote in the arrest citation.

Patrick and Officer William Stewart responded to the scene at the intersection of U.S. 25E and the Corbin bypass where they located the individual, later identified as Helton, passed out in the driver’s seat of the Cadillac.

According to the arrest citation, when Stewart opened the door in an attempt to wake up Helton, he noticed a bundle of baggies that are frequently used in the distribution of drugs inside the door compartment.

“Once alert, officers observed (Helton) was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech,” Patrick stated noting that Helton failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Upon searching Helton, officers located a brown powder substance in his wallet.

In addition to the trafficking charge, Helton was also charged with public intoxication – controlled substance.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.