Corbin man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine and meth











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin man who attempted to run from the scene of a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation was found in possession of large amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax.

Deputies charged Benjamin C. Liford, 35, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – cocaine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – drug not specified – second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Liford was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense or subsequent offense, first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, and giving officer false identifying information.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Justin Taylor, Landry Collett and Tommy Houston stopped a black Nissan Murano SUV at a business off of Exit 29 at approximately 1 a.m. that Liford was driving.

Acciardo noted that Liford refused to provide his identification, telling deputies that he had no driver’s license.

“As the investigation continued the driver fled on foot and following a foot chase and scuffle with deputies was taken into custody,” Acciardo stated.

Upon searching Liford, deputies located the drugs.

In addition to the drug charges, Acciardo stated that Liford was determined to have multiple outstanding warrants.

A Whitley County bench warrant charged Liford with failure to appear for arraignment on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – heroin, and contempt of court.

A Laurel County Circuit Court bench warrant charged Liford with probation violation regarding charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth offense and persistent felony offender.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as, Liza D. Godfrey, 28, of London, was served with a probation violation warrant regarding charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and receiving stolen propery.

Acciardo stated that Godfrey had allegedly escaped from a Kentucky halfway house in Owensboro.

Liford and Godfrey were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.