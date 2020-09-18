Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and meth Thursday

Posted On 18 Sep 2020
A Corbin man was one of two people arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of trafficking fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine in north Corbin.

             Doan

Laurel County Sheriff John Root, along with detectives, and deputies arrested Ernest Wayne Doan, Jr., 41, of Corbin, and Jimmy Dennis, 41, of Rome, Georgia, in the area of South Stewart Road.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies made contact with the duo after conducting a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Upon searching the driver, later identified as Doan, deputies reported finding suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The passenger, later identified as Dennis, was found to be in possession of addition methamphetamine and currency, along with heroin and fentanyl.

Doan and Dennis were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – fentanyl, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

In addition, Doan was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

“He had some of the drugs in his waistband and he tried to drop it and dispose of it,” Acciardo said when asked what led to the additional charge.

Doan and Dennis were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Assisting Sheriff Root in the investigation were Major Chuck Johnson, Lt. Christ Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Dylan Messer, and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller.

