Corbin man charged with theft, burglary of Laurel County bank
A Corbin man is facing burglary and theft charges in connection with a break-in at a local bank.
Earl E. McIntosh, 22, was in custody on an unrelated charge when Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies connected him with the burglary at First National Bank off of U.S. 25E on Sunday morning.
“He was picked up on a warrant,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, when asked how McIntosh was initially arrested.
Acciardo said Detective Chris Edwards was called to investigate the break-in.
“The individual made entry through a window,” Acciardo said adding that McIntosh was identified as the suspect based on surveillance video secured from the scene.
Acciardo said while McIntosh didn’t take anything from the bank, deputies determined that he had previously been in possession of a cash drawer taken from the nearby Philly Connection restaurant in a separate incident.
McIntosh was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
McIntosh was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.