Corbin man charged with strangulation











A Corbin man was arrested at a residence on Braxton Lane in Lily Monday for allegedly choking a woman and damaging the home.

Everett Conner III, 37, is charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth–degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Deputies were called to the scene off of Slate Ridge Road at approximately 9:15 a.m. in response to a complaint of a male subject attempting to force his way inside.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies could hear a disturbance in the back of the residence and noted hearing screaming and yelling,” officials with the sheriff’s department stated adding that deputies witnessed an individual, later identified as Conner, breaking out windows of the residence and causing significant damage.

In addition to the woman, deputies reported two children were home at the time.

According to statements made to deputies, Conner allegedly choked and punched the woman.

Conner was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.