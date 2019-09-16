Corbin man charged with stabbing woman who wouldn’t buy him beer











A Corbin man is facing a first-degree assault charge for allegedly stabbing a woman who refused to buy him beer Monday.

Daniel K. Boggs, 25, was arrested outside of A to Z Market on South Main Street at 11: 30 a.m. after Corbin Police were called to a possible domestic disturbance and discovered the victim, identified as Victoria Farris, bleeding from the arm.

Lt. Coy Wilson said Boggs and Farris had reportedly been arguing.

Farris told police that she had refused to purchase beer for Boggs, whom she had previously dated, and the he followed her into the store where she offered to buy him something to eat or drink.

At that point, Boggs allegedly pulled out the knife and stabbed her in the arm.

“It was a regular pocket knife, with a blade a couple inches long,” Wilson said.

When questioned by police, Boggs reportedly said that Farris owed him money and he was trying to take $5 from her.

“He then stated that he was trying to hand Farris the knife and she moved her arm into it causing her to cut herself,” Officer Justin Walker wrote in the arrest citation.

Walker noted that video surveillance of the incident obtained from the store corroborated Farris’ statement.

“Above (Boggs) can be seen holding the knife to Farris just before they step out of frame, when they return Farris has the cut on her arm,” Walker stated.

Boggs was taken into custody and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled for video arraignment Thursday.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.