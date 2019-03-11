Corbin man charged with sexually abusing teen













A Corbin man was arrested Friday night on charges that he gave alcohol to several teen girls, and had sexual contact with one of them.

Danny Ray Collinger, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called after hospital staff treated the victim.

“On any type of assault, the hospital staff must, by law, contact police,” Acciardo said.

Upon questioning, Acciardo said Collinger admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile on two different occasions.

Collinger is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond.