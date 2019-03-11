Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man charged with sexually abusing teen

Posted On 11 Mar 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Corbin man was arrested Friday night on charges that he gave alcohol to several teen girls, and had sexual contact with one of them.

Danny Ray Collinger, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called after hospital staff treated the victim.

“On any type of assault, the hospital staff must, by law, contact police,” Acciardo said.

Upon questioning, Acciardo said Collinger admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile on two different occasions.

Collinger is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Operation ‘March Madness’ nets 20 suspected drug dealers

Posted On 06 Mar 2019
, By
0

Laurel deputies searching for duo that robbed Love’s Friday

Posted On 01 Mar 2019
, By
0

Laurel deputies holding anti-bullying event Thursday

Posted On 27 Feb 2019
, By
0

Two pounds of crystal methamphetamine seized during north Corbin traffic stop

Posted On 11 Jan 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal