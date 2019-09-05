Corbin man charged with raping girl











A Corbin man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly raping a female juvenile at a residence near Cumberland Falls Road.

Kentucky State Police arrested Tyler D. Ellis, 20, on one count of first-degree rape.

The investigation began Monday morning after the female arrived at the Baptist Health Corbin Emergency Room where she reported she had been raped.

Trooper Briston Smith responded to the hospital and spoke with the victim, who identified Ellis as the perpetrator, telling police that it occurred on the couch at the residence on Young Cemetery Road where she was staying.

“The victim stated she never gave any consent to the above (Ellis) to have sex with her and she reported it as soon as it happened,” Smith wrote in the arrest citation.

Smith stated he went to the residence where he spoke to Ellis, noting that Ellis admitted to having sex with the juvenile.

“The above (Ellis) stated he thought it was consensual between the two,” Smith stated noting that Ellis was crying.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Ellis’ behalf during his video arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Whitley District Court Judge Cathy Prewitt ordered Ellis’ bond to remain at $25,000 cash.

Ellis’ income did not meet the threshold to have the court appoint an attorney to represent him.

He told the court he would attempt to get his own attorney.

Ellis is scheduled to appear in court in Williamsburg at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a Whitley County grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, rape is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.