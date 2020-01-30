Previous Story
Corbin man charged with rape, sexual abuse
Posted On 30 Jan 2020
A Corbin man was arrested Wednesday night on rape and sexual abuse charges.
David Lee Mayes, 27, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse stemming from the alleged incident Wednesday afternoon.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Edwards is leading the investigation.
Mayes is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.
He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.