Corbin man charged with rape, possession of child pornography

Posted On 14 Oct 2019
By :
A 24-year-old Corbin man is facing rape, sodomy and child pornography charges after he admitted to police that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, and videotaped it.

Corbin Police arrested Amos Sparkman early Sunday morning following an investigation into a complaint by the victim’s mother.

According to the arrest citation, the mother reported finding a cellphone in the teen’s room on which she had located messages from a male suspect, later identified as Sparkman.

In addition, police stated that photos showed Sparkman and the juvenile engaging in sex.

Upon learning the identity of the male suspect, officers made contact and learned he was at the boat dock on Ky. 312.

Sparkman was taken to the Corbin Police Department for questioning where he admitted to having sexual relations with the juvenile on at least four occasions.

Sparkman is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

