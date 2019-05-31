Corbin man charged with pushing fiance down flight of stairs











A Corbin man is facing a second-degree assault – domestic violence charge after he allegedly pushed his fiancé down a flight of stairs at a north Corbin apartment complex Thursday.

Thirty-year-old Richard Bush was arrested in connection with the incident that resulted in the woman being transported to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of what she described to emergency personnel as head and neck pain.

“They had been in an argument,” said Detective Kyle Gray.

While deputies were en route, Bush reportedly left the scene and went to another apartment where he had reportedly been staying, occasionally.

Upon further investigation, deputies located Bush at the apartment, along with three other individuals.

In addition, deputies located suspected drugs and paraphernalia, including needles and baggies, along with three young juveniles.

When none of the adults would admit to owning the drugs and paraphernalia, deputies charged each of them.

The individuals were identified as Tiffany Marie Broll, Embry, 26, of Lily, Stacy Marie Wilson, 48, of Bulan, and Michael Keith Combs, 41, of Bulan,

Each, including Bush, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Bush was also charged with public intoxication – controlled substances

Broll-Embry was also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct

Wilson was also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and was seved with a bench warrant out of Floyd County District Court charging her with failure to appear

Combs was also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

One other individual, Crystal G. Vaughn, 40, of Corbin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. In addition, Vaughn was served with an outstanding warrant out of Laurel District Court for flagrant nonsupport, and an outstanding warrant out of Pulaski County for failure to appear in district court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, and no insurance.

Social services place the children with other family members.

Captain Kevin Berry, Deputies Travis Napier and Allen Turner, and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9, “Gotcha” also responded to the scene.

The suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree assault is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.