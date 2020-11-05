Corbin man charged with possession of heroin following traffic stop











A Corbin man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discovered him in possession of suspected heroin, marijuana and pills.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Andrew D. Jackson, 34, after discovering the drugs during a traffic stop on Ky. 312 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Jackson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – heroin, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified, controlled substance prescription not in proper container, possession of marijuana, and rear license plate not illuminated.

Jackson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Taylor was assisted at the scene by Shift Sgt. John Inman, and deputies Landry Collett and Tommy Houston.