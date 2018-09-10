Corbin man charged with indecent exposure at Ky. 312 boat ramp













A routine patrol at the Ky. 312 boat ramp Sunday night by Corbin Police turned up an individual asleep in his vehicle with his penis in his hand.

Officer Estes Rhoades arrested Otis Godsey, 45, of Corbin on one count of second-degree indecent exposure.

Godsey is being held without bond in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Rhoades wrote in the arrest citation that he had driven to the boat ramp on the Laurel River west of Corbin just before 7 p.m. when he saw a vehicle in one of the parking places, idling, which appeared to be unoccupied.

“When this officer walked up to the vehicle I observed above (Godsey) didn’t have any pants or underwear on. Above had his penis in his hand and appeared to be asleep,” Rhoades wrote in the arrest citation.

When asked about the situation, Rhoades stated that Godsey told him that he was tired and had been rubbing lotion on his skin to get his skin to stop itching.

Godsey was taken into custody without incident.

Godsey is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Whitley District Court.